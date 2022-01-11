Brooklyn Borough President taps Caribbean American legislator for his deputy

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — Newly-elected Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso, says he is appointing Caribbean American New York State Assemblymember, Diana Richardson, as his deputy.

In her new role, Reynoso said Richardson, the daughter of Aruban and St Martin immigrants, will be focused on addressing food insecurity, reducing gun violence, and supporting Brooklyn's Community Boards and ensuring they are reflective of the communities they serve.

Reynoso said Richardson is a lifelong Brooklyn resident and a committed public servant. Since 2015, she has served the 43rd Assembly District in Central Brooklyn that comprises the neighbourhoods of Crown Heights, Flatbush, Wingate, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Reynoso said that Richardson led the fight on gun violence in the New York State Legislature and recently passed the Community Violence Intervention Act of 2021, which secures funding for state-wide Cure Violence Programs.

In addition, Reynoso said Richardson “championed” 15 pieces of legislation signed into law, and led the fight to pass New York State's Police Reform Act of 2020, and the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA) of 2019.

Richardson has also “delivered millions of dollars in aid to the public schools in her district, funding capital and technology improvements, and advocating for civic education”.

“For years, Assemblymember Richardson has been an unwavering progressive voice and a powerful advocate for her community in Central Brooklyn,” he said.

“Diana has shown time and again that she is committed to standing up for the most vulnerable among us, and I know that she shares our vision of creating a Brooklyn that works for all of us. I'm proud to bring her on as Deputy Borough President and ready to get to work together advocating for all Brooklynites.”

Richardson said she has dedicated her life to serving the community that raised her, adding “I'm honoured to be able to continue that service in Borough Hall. Our borough has been hit hard by this pandemic, particularly the communities of colour, small businesses, and essential workers on the frontlines, and I'm ready to work alongside Borough President Reynoso to uplift working families and deliver a recovery that centres the most vulnerable among us.

“Borough President Reynoso is a coalition builder and a progressive champion, and I know that together we can deliver a stronger, more equitable future for Brooklyn,” she added.

In an email message to constituents Monday night, Richardson said it was “a deep honour to represent the 43rd Assembly District, a vibrant community that has raised me, with its own distinct presence, so rich in culture, and an unyielding spirit like no other”.

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, said Richardson is “indeed an excellent choice” as the new Deputy Brooklyn Borough President.

“For the past six years, I have been honoured to partner and serve with Assemblywoman Diana Richardson who is not only a colleague in government but who also represents me as a resident of the 43rd District in the NY State Assembly,” said Clarke, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn.

“Her work ethic, leadership and compassion for others have placed her on the frontlines of policymaking in service to our community.”