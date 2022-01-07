Brother appeals for info about fatal hit and run

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Stanford Reid, the brother of 59-year-old fisherman Steve Reid, is appealing to anyone with information about the accident that claimed his brother's life to come forward. Steve Reid's body was found beside his motorcycle along the Mitchell Town main road in Clarendon Thursday night.

Stanford Reid said it appears his brother was on his way home from a fishing-related errand when he was hit from his motorcycle sometime around 7:00 pm.

“The vehicle didn't stop; wi only see chippings from the vehicle. I got a call from someone to say he was lying on the road and when mi come mi see him,” the grieving brother told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“Mi feel bad enuh, mi feel bad 'bout it cause they lick him down and didn't even stop. They never even attempted to take him to the hospital. Mi feel really bad 'bout it because this is actually murder. So mi a appeal to the person who hit him to come forward, or anybody who see or know anything about this accident fi come forward. I am asking them please to come forward and give a statement,” he appealed.

The police say investigations are ongoing.