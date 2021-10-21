Brother kills brother in Westmoreland

Brother kills brother in WestmorelandThursday, October 21, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A domestic dispute between two brothers from Westmoreland has left one dead and the other on the run, according to area residents.
The man killed is said to be about 24 years of age, the father of a young child and has a pregnant girlfriend.
Neighbours told OBSERVER ONLINE that, during an altercation about 8:30pm Wednesday, the older brother inflicted multiple stab wounds to his brother, who died on the spot.
One resident, who only gave his name as Lewis, said the brothers had a close relationship so the deadly incident came as a surprise. The younger sibling, he said, had recently bought his brother a bike.
"Two a dem come a mi shop come fix the bike since week," he said sorrowfully. "Mi woulda never expect this."
"The argument was about woman," Lewis told OBSERVER ONLINE. "The younger one didn't like [the relationship] that the older one was having with a woman. The father just left and told them not to make woman come between them because dem a same mother and same father."
Their mother died two years ago.
The police are investigating.
- Rosalee Wood
