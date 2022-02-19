Brothers charged with double murder in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two brothers, who opened fire at two women who were assisting them at a grocery and wholesale shop before proceeding to rob the establishment, have been charged with double murder.

Charged with two counts of murder and illegal possesion of firearm and ammunition are 21-year-old Nigel Walters, otherwise called 'Troy' and 24-year-old Nicholas Walters, both of Charles Town District, St Mary.

They have been charged with the double murder of 45-year-old businesswoman Sophia Brown and 58-year-old Bernie Lewis, a farmer and domestic helper, both of Long Hill District, Whitehouse in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 2:10 pm on Wednesday, January 12, Brown who operates a grocery shop and wholesale was at her business establishment when the brothers entered the establishment posing as customers.

Brown and Lewis were reportedly assisting the men when they opened gunfire at them. Both men then allegedly took an undetermined amount of cash and grocery items.

The women were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, February 7, both men were positively identified by a witness on CCTV footage taken from the establishment that captured the incident. They were later charged on Friday, February 18 following question and answer sessions.