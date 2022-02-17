Brothers charged with murder of Trelawny farmer

Brothers charged with murder of Trelawny farmerThursday, February 17, 2022
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Two brothers have been arrested and charged with the murder of 63-year-old Winston Stewart, otherwise called 'Manna', a farmer of McHill district, Clarks Town in Trelawny.
Charged with murder and conspiracy to prevent the lawful burial of a corpse, are 46-year-old Andrew Green, otherwise called 'Denty', and 49-year-old Allan Green, otherwise called 'Currie', farmers of Clarks Town.
It is reported that on February 1, Stewart was reported missing. A man turned himself into the police where he confessed that Allan and Andrew were seen with the body of Stewart. Both men were taken into custody where they admitted that they chopped Stewart to death and burnt his body on his farm.
The brothers were subsequently charged after the question-and-answer session.
