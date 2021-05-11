Brothers nabbed with firearm, arrested

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two brothers were arrested following the seizure of a firearm in Thetford district, Old Harbour, St Catherine yesterday.

The police said that about 9:20 pm, officers were on patrol in the area when they observed two men walking along the roadway acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The police said the men were accosted and searched and one of them was found in possession of a Para Ordnance P12 .45 pistol with an empty magazine.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

