Brothers nabbed with firearm, arrested
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two brothers were arrested following the seizure of a firearm in Thetford district, Old Harbour, St Catherine yesterday.
The police said that about 9:20 pm, officers were on patrol in the area when they observed two men walking along the roadway acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The police said the men were accosted and searched and one of them was found in possession of a Para Ordnance P12 .45 pistol with an empty magazine.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
