Brown Burke concerned teachers and students unable to travel to access internet during lockdown days

Brown Burke concerned teachers and students unable to travel to access internet during lockdown daysTuesday, September 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on Education and Training, Dr Angela Brown Burke has expressed concern that the first two days of the new school year are during 24-hour lockdown days as some teachers and students will be unable to travel to access stable internet connectivity.
The challenge, according to Brown Burke, is made worse by what she said is the lack of clear guidance from the Ministry of Education, leaving teachers, parents and students to figure things out on their own.
The People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson said she is responding to the many complaints from parents who are worried because their children have not been actively engaged in any formal schooling for over 18 months.
However, she is urging all parents to make every effort to contact the principal of the schools their children are slated to attend.
“Ideally, there should be greater coordination and leadership from the ministry, but in its absence, it is even more important for parents to keep abreast of what is happening at their children's schools, as they enter this new school year,” she said.
She further commended teachers for the initiative they've shown in trying to create some normalcy for their students.
“Many teachers have made valiant attempts to get to know their students, to deal with the children's anxiety about the pandemic, to identify learning needs and prepare individualised learning plans,” Brown Burke shared.
Teaching according to these plans, Brown Burke says “will be more effective when teachers, students and parents work together”.
She also encouraged teachers and principals to be patient with each other, share their experiences and work together during these still very difficult times.
The shadow minister is reminding teachers that as they engage their students, the country is relying on them to put to good use what they have learnt during the pandemic; whether on their own, through collaboration with their peers or from the professional development opportunities that they were afforded.
“Now more than ever our students need to be engaged in teaching and learning that inspires. I have every confidence that our teachers can achieve this,” she added.
