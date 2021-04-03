Brown and Love win at Florida Relays

Brown and Love win at Florida RelaysSaturday, April 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans Clayton Brown of the University of Florida and Shanice Love of Florida State University (FSU) were big winners on yesterday's opening day of the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, setting season's best performances in the men's high jump and women's discus throw respectively.
There were also wins for the University of Minnesota's Abigail Schaaffe and High Point University's Daniel Bogle at other NCAA Division 1 meets around the USA.
Brown, the former Jamaica College jumper, cleared 2.23m to take the men's high jump, beating the University of Southern California's Earnie Sears who also had the same mark but failed to get a personal best, failing at 2.26m.
Love, the number two ranked thrower in the NCAA Division 1, threw the discus 58.79m, well ahead of her teammate Caisa-Marie Lindfors, who was second with 55.86m, beating the 58.13m she had set at the Florida State Relays a week ago.
Also at the Florida Relays, Clemson University's Nicolee Foster clocked 57.73 seconds for fourth in the women's 400m hurdles, ninth all time at Clemson, as USC senior Anna Cockrell won in an NCAA leading 55.65 seconds.
Zico Campbell, also of Clemson was eighth in the men's shot put in 17.35m as FSU's Sanjae Lawrence failed to get a legal mark.
At the Big 10 Florida Invite in Jacksonville, Schaaffe opened up her first outdoor season for the University of Minnesota, winning the women's 400m in 59.59 seconds, while her teammate Devia Brown took second in the women's shot put with 16.02m.
Bogle, the former Calabar High athlete, had a personal best 7.31m (1.0m/s) to win the men's long jump at the Vertklasse Meeting at High Point University and was third in the 100m in 10.83 seconds (0.8m/s).
Paul A Reid
