Brown's Town Courthouse on fire

Brown's Town Courthouse on fireSunday, February 13, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Fire fighters now are battling a raging fire at the Brown's Town outstation of the St Ann Parish Court in the town.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that sometime after 7:00pm on Sunday, passers-by saw fire coming from the first floor of the two-storey courthouse and called fire fighters, who responded to the alarm.
Firefighters tried valiantly to bring the fire under control to the first floor, but the blaze has now engulfed the second floor.
Residents and other curious onlookers are now at the scene.
More information later.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy