Brown's Town Courthouse on fire

ST ANN, Jamaica — Fire fighters now are battling a raging fire at the Brown's Town outstation of the St Ann Parish Court in the town.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that sometime after 7:00pm on Sunday, passers-by saw fire coming from the first floor of the two-storey courthouse and called fire fighters, who responded to the alarm.

Firefighters tried valiantly to bring the fire under control to the first floor, but the blaze has now engulfed the second floor.

Residents and other curious onlookers are now at the scene.

More information later.