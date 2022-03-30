Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, stepping away from acting

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be stepping away from his decades-long career, his family announced Wednesday.

Aphasia is a medical condition that can affect a person's ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written. It typically occurs after a stroke or a head injury.

Willis is known for his iconic roles in 'Die Hard', 'The Sixth Sense', 'Unbreakable', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Armageddon'.

“To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the statement from his family read.

The “Die Hard” star's family shared that it has been a challenging time and that they were appreciative of the continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” she said.

“As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that,” she added.

The post was signed by his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn and his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Bruce, whose career began on the off-Broadway stage in the 1970s, has starred in over 100 films.