Buff Bay River claims another life

Buff Bay River claims another lifeTuesday, March 01, 2022
PORTLAND, Jamaica- Two people lost their lives in the Buff Bay River in Portland over the weekend; making it three tragic incidents in a week in the Buff Bay area.
On Saturday, about 2:00 pm, 18-year-old chef Romario Grant of Lorna Hill, St Andrew got into difficulties while swimming in the Buff Bay River in the Quao Village area of Plum Valley and drowned.
According to reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE, Grant was among a group of visitors who went to Buff Bay for a picnic at the river.
They were having fun with food items for the picnic laid out on a table when Grant drowned.
Just over 24 hours later 50-year-old old Lucille Coleman, a social worker of South Carolina in the United States was in the river when she ran into difficulties.
It is understood that Coleman slipped on a stone and fell and was unresponsive. She was taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Coleman had arrived in the island the day before the tragedy and was staying with her common-law husband Robert Giscombe of Tranquality, Portland.
Everard Owen
