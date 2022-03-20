'Bugi' to answer to wounding with intent charges

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Clarendon resident has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he allegedly shot and injured two people at a business establishment in the parish on Monday, March 7.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Gidarsingh, otherwise called 'Bugi', of Salt River main road in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, a man and a woman were at their business establishment when Gidarsingh, armed with a handgun, pounced upon them and fired several shots.

The police said both individuals were taken to hospital where they were admitted and treated.

On Thursday, March 17, Gidarsingh was positively identified on an identification parade.

He was subsequently charged, however, his court date is being finalised.