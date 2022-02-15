Buju Banton accuses Gov't of ploy to 'hurt' maroon chief

Grammy-award winning reggae artiste, Buju Banton has put the Jamaican Government on blast for what he describes as “another ploy with criminal intent to hurt another citizen of this country.” This after news that Richard Currie, Colonel of the Accompong Maroons in St Elizabeth has been found to be in breach of the nation's Firearms Act.

Banton made the allegations in an Instagram Live post on Tuesday in which he urged citizens to be wary of what he said was the Government's “system of oppression” and firmly declared 'you cannot kill our Chief”

“In most recent times like today, the Jamaica Observer publish an article stating that the maroon chief is in breach of the Jamaica Firearms Act which we clearly see as a blatant ploy by the Jamaican 'crime minister' to hurt this young man and hurt many of us who stand up and see the blatant wickedness and criminality being perpetrated by the Jamaican politicians on the populous,” Banton said in the footage now making the rounds on social media.

The singer also used the opportunity to highlight Jamaica's struggle with criminality indicating that “here in Jamaica the criminals have more guns than the legal, lawful people dem.”

“The criminals run around wanton. We have police criminal, soldier criminal, all kinda criminal and our crime minister's friends are the biggest criminals and they have all the guns in this country so when you want to label the Chief as having an illegal weapon because you want to destroy him and destroy him credibility, it is not right and we want the world to keep a close look at this.”

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday at an FLA press conference at the AC Hotel in St Andrew, Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), Shane Dalling revealed that Currie was issued with two gun permits which are now out of date.

“Based on my checks, Mr Currie is in breach. His license is not up to date. He has not done the renewal process and as such, the matter has been referred to the police for them to assist,” Dalling said.