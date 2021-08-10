Buju Banton flagged by Instagram for posting 'false information' on COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae star Buju Banton's Instagram account has been flagged by the platform for allegedly spreading false information about COVID-19.

Banton had alleged that there was a plan to release various variants of the coronavirus over the next few years. He also posted a graphic indicating that a popular university was part of the plot.

But Instagram has since flagged the post, alerting users of the platform that fact-checkers have done their due diligence and found Banton's claim to be false.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the veteran reggae artiste has used the platform to propagate conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic and has been a vocal critic of restrictive measures imposed by the Government to reduce the spread of COVID-19, declaring at one point that he would not wear a face mask.

Banton has also fuelled skepticism about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has 1.3 million followers on the platform.

“Oonu a tell we bout shot and none a oonu na tek no shot, a who oonu a try fool round ya. Here what gwaan we want see oonu a tek what oonu want the people to get,” he said in an earlier post.

The COVID-19 virus has infected 55,456 people in Jamaica, killing 1,241. Over 203 million people have been infected with the virus globally, and over four million people have died from it.