Buju's daughter did not report to police today — JCF

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Despite making a cryptic tweet this morning about going to a police station, model Abihail Myrie, daughter of dancehall star Buju Banton, has not turned up at a police station to confirm that she is not a "missing person".

She tweeted: "I did go to the police" at about 6:28 this morning.

However, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the model is yet to report to a police station so that investigators can eliminate her from the list of missing persons.

Contacted this afternoon, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, disclosed that Myrie had not made herself available to the police investigators.

"She can report to any police station, we have to verify that she is really OK before her name can be removed from the missing persons log," SSP Lindsay said.

Attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb, who represents Abihail Myrie, also confirmed that her client will not report today.

"There will be no reporting today for sure," Robb told OBSERVER ONLINE.