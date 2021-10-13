Buju's daughter did not report to police today — JCF

Buju's daughter did not report to police today — JCFWednesday, October 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Despite making a cryptic tweet this morning about going to a police station, model Abihail Myrie, daughter of dancehall star Buju Banton, has not turned up at a police station to confirm that she is not a "missing person".
She tweeted: "I did go to the police" at about 6:28 this morning.
However, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the model is yet to report to a police station so that investigators can eliminate her from the list of missing persons.
Contacted this afternoon, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, disclosed that Myrie had not made herself available to the police investigators.
"She can report to any police station, we have to verify that she is really OK before her name can be removed from the missing persons log," SSP Lindsay said.
Attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb, who represents Abihail Myrie, also confirmed that her client will not report today.
"There will be no reporting today for sure," Robb told OBSERVER ONLINE.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy