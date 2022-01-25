Bullet-riddled body of man found in St James

Bullet-riddled body of man found in St JamesTuesday, January 25, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica- The body of an unidentified man was found riddled with bullets in Rhyne Park, St James on Monday afternoon.
According to the police, at approximately 4:55 pm, the man was seen slumped over the steering wheel of a red Hyundai motor car. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He is believed to be a taxi operator in the Rhyne Park and Rose Hall areas.
The Barrett Town police are investigating.
As of Sunday, Jamaica has recorded some 112 murders since the start of the year.
The St James Police Division leads the murder count with 21 cases, a 16.7 per cent increase compared to last year's 18 homicides reported in the same period.
- Rochelle Clayton
