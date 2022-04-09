Bullet-riddled body of man found in Steer Town, St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — The bullet-riddled body of a man was found in a section of his Steer Town community in St Ann on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Omario Archer.

Reports are that about 9:15 am, residents stumbled upon the body with gunshot wounds along a path in the area.

The police were alerted and the body was removed to the morgue.

The St Ann police are investigating.