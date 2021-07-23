Bullet Tree in mourning after pastor's stabbing death

Bullet Tree in mourning after pastor's stabbing deathFriday, July 23, 2021
BULLET TREE, Westmoreland – The quiet community of Bullet Tree, near Petersfield in Westmoreland, is now in mourning after a well-known clergy man was stabbed to death and his 17-year-old son taken into police custody in relation to the incident.
The deceased, Garnet Foster, was the head of the Petersfield Mountain Assembly Church of God.
“[Of] every death weh happen inna Bullet Tree, dis a di worse one; a di best man,” shouted a distraught Cassandra Denham who said Foster was her daughter's godfather.
According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources from the community, Foster and his son were involved in an altercation. Shortly after, the father was seen walking down the lane soaked in blood, clutching his neck.
The slain man's mother, Verona Foster told OBSERVER ONLINE that she was awakened by her grandson banging on her door and saying his father was hurt. She quickly got dressed and rushed to her son's side.
“When me see him, mi hold him up and he said to me, him want a taxi [to go seek medical attention]. Lord Jesus, Garnet is everything to me,” she cried as she clutched her chest.
Christopher Jones, a popular taxi man, said he was the one who transported the pastor to the hospital.
“About 5:38 am his mother called me and asked weh mi deh,” he recounted. His car full of passengers, he put the wounded man in the trunk of the vehicle.
“The condition weh me did really see him inna, mi a tell you the truth it did difficult for him to mek it,” shared a depressed Jones. He said the passengers tried to use disposable wipes to staunch the bleeding, but the blood was just too much.
Members of the Petersfield Mountain Assembly Church of God are among those reeling from Foster's sudden and tragic death.
“It's a really awful situation, especially to hear how he died,” said church member Lascelles Ruddock.
Gospel music could be heard blasting throughout the community Friday afternoon, an attempt to provide comfort after what residents described as a horror story.
- Kimberley Peddie
