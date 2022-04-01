Bunny Diamond is dead

Just days after the shocking murder of Mighty Diamonds lead singer Donald 'Tabby Diamond' Shaw, the reggae group has been plunged into mourning yet again with the passing of bandmate Fitzroy 'Bunny Diamond' Simpson.

Simpson died Friday morning after a long battle with diabetes.

In 2015, Simpson's wife Sylvia revealed that he had suffered a minor stroke on October 26 while driving in Kingston.

“I can't deal with this…it's tough. The second one of the Mighty Diamonds to pass away in four days,” Frankie Campbell, chairman of The Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE.

READ: Mighty Diamonds lead singer killed in drive-by shooting

'Tabby Diamond' was one of two shot dead in a drive-by gun attack on McKinley Crescent in Kingston. Shaw was the group's lead vocalist, with Fitzroy 'Bunny' Simpson and 'Lloyd' Judge Ferguson providing harmony vocals. The 'Diamond' was added to the names of the members of the group over the years.

The Mighty Diamonds is a Jamaican harmony trio with a strong Rastafarian influence. The group was formed in 1969 and remained together until 2012. They are best known for their debut album Right Time.

Tabby, Bunny and Judge have released over forty albums in their long career. Their smooth harmonies and choreographed stage show were inspired by Motown vocal groups of the 1960s, The Temptations, The Impressions as well as Jamaican rock steady artistes, John Holt and Ken Boothe.

The group was bestowed the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class in 2021 on Jamaica's 59th anniversary of independence.