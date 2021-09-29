Bunny Shaw scores hat-trick for Manchester City vs Leicester

MANCHESTER, England — Jamaican striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw scored her first hat-trick for Manchester City at the Academy Stadium on Wednesday night, pushing her team to a 6-0 triumph over Leicester City.

The goals helped her team advance to the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Shaw, the summer recruit from Bordeaux, said she was happy to help her team.

“It feels good you know. The start of the season has been very difficult but you know, we wanted to come out here and stamp our class and play wonderful football…in the first half, it was a little bit slow, you know, we went in half time, had a little chat with the coach and you know, we knew that the second half had to be better and we come out here and we got the job done,” Shaw said in an interview after the game.

“It's a good feeling, you know, it's always good to score goals and help the team.

“That's what I'm here for, to help the team in whatever way possible, you know, because I'm here, I wanna win trophies, you know, and in order to win trophies, you have to win the games first and foremost so yeah it's a wonderful feeling and you know I have to give my team credit because they played me some wonderful balls,” Shaw noted.

She continued: “It's just good to get a lot of goals on the scoreboard and to keep pushing and moving forward.”

"It's a team effort. I'm scoring the goals but if it wasn't for my team, it wouldn't be possible.

"As long as I'm getting the balls in the right positions to help the team, you can see more!" Shaw added.

City will play Chelsea in the final four on Sunday, October 31.