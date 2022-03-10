Bunting seeks to distance himself from FLA irregularities

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Opposition Spokesperson on National Security, Peter Bunting has sought to distance himself from alleged irregularities in the issuance of firearm licenses which were highlighted in a report by the Integrity Commission.

Specifically, the Integrity Commission named Bunting among two former national security ministers — the other being Robert Montague — who allegedly allowed persons of questionable character to receive gun licenses from the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

However, Bunting, in a release on Thursday afternoon, stated that almost all of the irregularities highlighted in the special report, "happened after my time as the responsible Minister", and argued that the two cases involving him were done by the book.

"One case involved a person who had been charged 10 years earlier with cocaine-related offences while they were a student in Florida, and whose record was subsequently expunged," his statement read, indicating that it is important to note that when a criminal record is expunged, "the law requires that that person must be treated as if the crime had not occurred."



He went on to share that the rule does come with exceptions, but he said "none of them applied in this case."

Bunting in his statement also noted that in the case involving a person who had been accused of molesting his wife's relative, a formal report was never made to law enforcers and thus the accused was never convicted of a crime. He added also that in regards to the two assault charges laid against the same individual dating back to the 90s, one was dismissed and a No Order made in the other.



The opposition spokesperson noted also that the Firearm Review Board had recommended that the license be granted or restored and that "as Minister I acted either in accordance with their recommendations, or more conservatively."

With that said, Bunting revealed that he has instructed his attorneys to examine the reports and shared that if they find the media coverage to be defamatory, "to bring legal proceedings against those media houses unless they fully retract their defamatory statements and issue a public apology."