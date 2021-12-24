Burdened by medical bills, vendor cries for help

For 65-year-old Marcia Clarke, Christmas did not catch her in a good mood this year, as she is burdened by the weight of expenses related to a trio of medical conditions – hypertension, diabetes and epilepsy.

Clarke told OBSERVER ONLINE that she has been suffering from hypertension for over 10 years, but was diagnosed with diabetes and epilepsy two years ago.

A juice vendor in Halfway Tree, St Andrew, she said that treatment for her ailments cost over $20,000 each month, which she is finding difficult to afford as she only makes around $2,500 each day selling bottled juice and water.

“I really want help. As you can see a little $50 water me have to come out and sell because you know you have to get you little pressure pill, your sugar pill etc,” Clarke said.

Clarke also noted that the epilepsy medication is free at a clinic, but if they have none in stock she would have to spend about $11,000 for a month's supply.

“I mostly try to get the seizure pill by the clinic, because it is free there. But if them don't have any me have to help me self,” she stated.

“You have a pharmacy over there, I'm telling you is one of the best pharmacy in Jamaica. Them deal with poor people. I can go over there and say sell me two days' worth of the medication and them sell me. Them nuh act uptight because it's uptown Halfway Tree. When me go deh me buy one pill, me buy two pills, me nuh know how them nuh tired a me,” she continued.

Clarke also expressed a desire to stop selling on the streets due to the unpredictability of epileptic seizures.

“I'd like to really come off the road because I am now 65 going on 66 years old, and I've become an epileptic since me old yah now and it wah come tek over me life but me put God in front.”

“The seizure dangerous, me can go cross the road and just drop,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Additionally, Clarke said although she is now on the National Health Fund (NHF), it's still expensive for her to purchase the much needed medications.

“Them advise me to go and get the NHF, so that kind a make the pills them little cheaper but it's still expensive fi me. All Christmas time now, how the time cool, much water don't sell now, you know,” Clarke explained.

At the same time, she disclosed that her 35-year-old daughter tries to assist her whenever possible but it's still not enough to cover her living expenses, plus covering the cost of tablets.

Therefore, Clarke is now looking to the public to assist her with purchasing a new igloo and donating products so she can continue to make a living.

“I'm a person that used to be on the go for myself, not because me get sickly now, me still want help myself. Me igloo mashup. Some juice and igloo would a help me well,” Clarke said.