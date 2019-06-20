Bureau of Standards joins UWI to reduce energy consumption

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) is set to reduce its energy consumption at its five offices across the country, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

The MoU, signed today will see UWI's Alternative Energy Research Group (AERG) assist the BSJ in the development and execution of a plan to reduce energy consumption at BSJ locations in Kingston, Montego Bay, Mandeville, Ocho Rios and Savanna-la-Mar.

The BSJ said the AERG consists of graduate students of the Energy Management Unit, Faculty of Engineering and the Renewable Energy Group, Department of Physics. The AERG will undertake an audit to identify gaps in relation to energy usage which will inform the strategic plan to be implemented.

As part of assisting the BSJ in developing the plan, which will include actions at the specific locations, the UWI will recommend local service providers and monitor the BSJ's implementation of the strategies. The parties will collaborate to explore the use of renewable resources as part of the plan, the BSJ said.

The BSJ said it is also one of 80 Government entities identified to benefit from an Inter-American Development Bank-funded, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica- managed, Energy Management and Efficiency Programme (EMEP), which will see the IDB funding Investment Grade Energy Audits and implement economic corrective measures. It is intended that the UWI students will benefit from observing the methods used in their energy study programme and enrich their professional development.

Executive Director of the BSJ, Hopeton Heron, in welcoming the MoU indicated that in keeping with the Government's focus on energy management, the BSJ had sought out the expertise to support its own efforts through adherence to the ISO 50001 Energy Management System standard. He noted that the BSJ had been aggressively pursuing energy efficiency and conservation initiatives over the years and that research pointed to UWI's significant success at their Mona campus.