Burgerman leaves RJR

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular radio personality, Wesley 'Burgerman' Burger, has resigned from the RJR/GLEANER Communications Group, where he co-hosted the popular afternoon show, 'Too Live Crew' with Dahlia Harris on RJR 94 FM.

He was also disc jock at the radio station, hosting the programme 'Ignition' on Saturdays.

Burger's last day on the airwaves was on Friday, June 25.

In a short Facebook post, Burger expressed gratitude to his fans, as well as his former employers.

"As I bid farewell, I would like to thank The RJR Gleaner Communications Group, the Two Live Crew Team members — Past & Present, Almighty God, & You the Fans. As always 'Its Nice to be Important, But it's Much More Important to be Nice'. Walk good & God Bless you Jamaica," he wrote.

The former radio personality also shared in an interview he did with veteran broadcaster Anthony Miller, in which he disclosed that he had some business ventures that he would like to explore.

His departure came as a shock to several social media users.

"I am going to missing you Burger Man. You make my day when I am sad listening to you it brings out the laughing in me my heart is broken wishing you all the best in your endeavours, walk good," posted one Facebook user.

"Me upset bad about it, cuz all when me having a bad day him mek sure say me laugh in the car," wrote another social media user.

Burger's departure from the 'Too Live Crew' followed that of his former co-host Marlon 'Action' Edwards who left RJR 94 FM in May of 2019.