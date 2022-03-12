Burnett wins men's 60m title at NCAA

ALABAMA, USA— Jamaica's Davonte Burnett of the University of Southern California (USC) ran a personal best 6.50 seconds to win the men's 60 metre title at the NCAA Division One indoor national championships at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.

Burnett who switched allegiances from the USA last year, lowered his previous best 6.58 seconds that he ran in the preliminary rounds on Friday and is the fifth fastest Jamaican all time over the distance.

He held off Rikkoi Brathwaite of the University of Indiana who was second with a life time best 6.52 seconds with Favour Ashe of the University of Tennessee third with 6.55 seconds.

He is the third Jamaican athlete to win at the two days meet after Wayne Pinnock of the University of Tennessee who won the men's long jump on Friday and Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University who won the women's high jump on Saturday.

-Paul A Reid