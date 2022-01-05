Minibus goes up in flames, no injuries

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Several passengers narrowly escaped injury after a Toyota Coaster bus in which they were travelling caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was transporting passengers from Montego Bay to Savanna-La-Mar when smoke was seen coming from it. The passengers ran out and the vehicle went up in flames.

The fire department was called and the fire extinguished. The incident caused a pile-up of traffic along the Paradise main road.

Kimberley Peddie