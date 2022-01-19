Bus overturns in major crash on PJ Patterson Highway, multiple injuries

There was a major accident involving a public passenger bus and a motor car along the PJ Patterson Highway in St Catherine on Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness reports are that a car lost its bumper and was reversing along the thoroughfare when a bus collided with the car. The bus overturned resulting in many persons being badly injured. The bus reportedly plies the St Elizabeth to Kingston route.

The police confirmed the accident but could not say if there were any casualties.