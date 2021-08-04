Bushfire leaves St Bess districts without phone, internet services

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – Residents of Park and Park Mountain districts as well as the Park Mountain Primary and Infant School, one mile west of Santa Cruz, are without phone and internet services after a small bushfire destroyed Flow lines Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Flow told the Observer Wednesday afternoon that efforts were being made to speedily address the problem.

A Whatsapp message in response to queries from this newspaper said Flow was “aware of the incident and has mobilized its technology team to restore services in the shortest possible time”.

The blaze, which raced through a bamboo patch at the intersection of the Santa Cruz main road and the Good Hope district road damaging a utility pole and destroying cable lines, briefly threatened a house before being put out by residents and a crew from the St Elizabeth fire services.

“I am sitting here and I hear prap, prap, prap and when I look is fire a go through the bamboo,” a bar operator told the Observer.

A man who said he helped to put out the blaze using water from a nearby National Water Commission stand pipe and the threatened home, said the blaze was doused “just in time” before the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCO) electricity service was also compromised.

The St Elizabeth Fire Department headquartered in Black River was unable to give details such as possible cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Residents said they did not know how the fire started.

Garfield Myers