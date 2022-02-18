Businesses in Montego Bay eagerly await bypass

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Business interests of Montego Bay, St James, are eagerly awaiting the start of construction of the perimeter road to bypass the city, pointing out that the resort town “needs it now more than ever.”

They added that traffic congestion has been worsening daily, affecting productivity and ease of movement.

“The city has been growing and will continue to grow…and growth and lack of infrastructure are in conflict, which would be harmful to the future, so the perimeter road is critical and will cauterise those problems,” Montego Bay Chamber and Industry President, Janet Silvera said.

“For me, there are no ifs or buts, the perimeter road is a vital piece of infrastructural development, which will open up the opportunity for potential investment in the city of Montego Bay and its environs. It also opens new lands for planned residential communities, and at the same time offers the possibility of reducing squatting,” she added.

Silvera argued that the city's existing roads cannot accommodate the volume of traffic, resulting in unacceptable delays, adding that “when it rains the situation worsens,” and the perimeter road will result in significant reduction to issues “now being experienced by commercial, tourism and commuter traffic.”

For her part, owner of Smokeez By The Sea Bar & Grill, Roxanne Maragh, said the perimeter road would be Godsent at this time, noting that “we shouldn't be taking over an hour from Ironshore to Fairview, which is normally a 15-minute drive.”

“It's a no-brainer. What exists now is certainly untenable. We cannot go on like this…especially when it rains. The fact that the perimeter road will now be a reality is music to our collective ears,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, said he too is happy that a perimeter road to ease traffic congestion in Montego Bay is coming.

“My office is in Freeport and to take so much time to get there because of traffic congestion, is so frustrating,” he noted.

“This has been a problem plaguing Montego Bay for quite a while and had to be addressed. I am just happy that good sense has finally prevailed, and that work will soon begin to make this dream a reality,” Melville added.

A US$274.5 million contract was signed late last year for the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, which will see construction of a 14.9-kilometre bypass of the city.

This is expected to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling along that corridor. It will also assist in reducing traffic congestion within the city.

The scope of work includes the construction of the Montego Bay bypass road, rehabilitation of Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, as well as the construction of the Long Hill bypass (10.5 kilometres).

A drainage study of the Montego Bay bypass area is also to be conducted under the project.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation entered into the contractual agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) for the entity to carry out the works.

It is expected that the project will open new areas to the south of Montego Bay for development and expansion, giving access to lands for housing development.