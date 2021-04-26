Businesses urged to heed WHO call for sustainable health emergency preparedness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, has called on businesses to heed the urgent call by the World Health Organization (WHO) for sustainable health emergency preparedness.

The minister, in his message for World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which will be observed on Wednesday, has urged employers to invest in resilient occupational safety and health (OSH) management systems, “so that transformations are consistent with sound ergonomic practices for lighting, ventilation and seating”.

“Support for workers who participate in flexible work-from-home arrangements, as far as is practicable, should be provided,” the minister said, adding that homework stations must also be designed to prevent muscular or skeletal injury.

Observation of the day will be done under the theme 'Anticipate, Prepare and Respond to Crises: Invest in Resilient OSH System'.

Samuda said the country's healthcare practitioners must be commended for their efforts to preserve lives.

He also offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of workers who have died from the COVID-19 virus.

Emphasising that occupational safety and health should not merely be treated as a response to known workplace hazards or threats, the minister said it should be a “key ingredient in every organisation's business continuity plan”.

“The ability to successfully execute a comprehensive safety and health plan that preserves its human resources while achieving continuity is a hallmark of a good company,” Samuda said.

He underscored that the Government remains committed to enacting the OSH Bill during this calendar year, as the legislation is pivotal in the promotion of decent work for all workers, as it paves the path for socio-economic recovery and national development.

Meanwhile, the minister appealed for responsible individual actions to defeat the COVID-19 virus.

“Let us not erode the gains achieved, through the sacrifices of lives and our freedom, by resisting vaccination. Get vaccinated, abide by the protocols and the Gazetted Orders as a social priority,” the minister said.

The International Labour Organization (ILO)-sponsored event is used annually to commemorate workers across the globe who have lost their lives from occupational accidents, injuries and illnesses.