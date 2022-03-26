Businessman, chef charged after US$700,000 ganja seizure

ST ANN, Jamaica — A St Ann businessman was one of two people charged following the seizure of US$700,000 worth of ganja in Trelawny on Wednesday.

O'Neil Gordon, 32, from Runaway Bay, was charged along with 42-year-old Junior Robinson, a chef from Exchange, also in the parish, after they were found in possession of a large quantity of the drugs.

Both men were charged with dealing in, trafficking, conspiracy, and taking steps preparatory to exporting ganja. Police say they are to appear before the Trelawny Parish Court on March 30, 2022.

It is reported that about 4:00 pm on Wednesday, the Trelawny police were conducting an operation along the Carey Park main road when they intercepted a green Toyota Yaris motorcar with the two men.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, ganja weighing approximately 200 pounds was found on the back seat.

Detectives from the Narcotics Division were summoned, the car with the drugs was seized, and the men were arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Following investigations and subsequent interviews conducted with the men in the presence of their attorneys on Thursday, they were charged.

David Dunkley