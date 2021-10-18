Businessman Dwight Moore 'ecstatic' after receiving Badge of Honour for saving policeman's life

Prominent St Andrew businessman, Dwight Moore, is still over the moon after being conferred with the national honour – the Badge of Honour for Gallantry.

Moore was among the more than 140 Jamaicans who were presented with national honours on Monday as the country marked National Heroes Day, a public holiday.

Specifically, Moore was awarded for the "act of bravery and heroism in saving the life of a policeman under attack on August 19, 2020".

“This award is extraordinarily special to me because my father Charles Alexander Moore and mother – Bernice Rose Moore are national awardees so I feel like I'm carrying on the family tradition,” the businessman told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“More than all, when the government calls you to service, or acknowledges your service, that is one of the highest accomplishments or achievements one can ever experience,” he remarked.

Moore said he was still basking in the attention he has been getting from family, friends and his community.

“I'm ecstatic, I'm truly appreciative and I'm at the service of my country. I have been acknowledged and yes, I feel it's a job well earned and I'll serve my country in any way I am asked to serve again,” Moore said.

He revealed that the award was really sentimental especially with his father's passing two years ago.

“My father would have been really proud of me and I believe this is what he prepared me for, to serve and that was part of his name and motto – service to country”.

The businessman expressed thanks to the Government of Jamaica as well as his family and friends on receipt of the award.

On August 19 of last year, Moore was at his gas station in Cross Roads mingling with customers including two men who were off duty police officers. He said he stepped away, went into the store and then through the glass structure of the building, saw one of the men being attacked with a firearm.

He said he quickly responded, neutralised the situation and recovered the firearm. The perpetrator has subsequently pleaded guilty and is spending time behind bars.