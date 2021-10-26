Businessman becomes 24th murder victim in St Thomas

Businessman becomes 24th murder victim in St ThomasTuesday, October 26, 2021
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The St Thomas police have commenced investigations into Monday night's shooting of a man at his business place in the White Hall area of the parish.
Dead is Warren Williams, a businessman of White Hall in the parish.
Reports are that at about 8:30 pm, Williams was at his establishment close to his home when he was pounced upon by an armed man who opened gunfire, hitting him.
The culprit reportedly fled the area.
Williams was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
St Thomas has recorded 24 murders so far this year.
This is one more than the 23 homicides recorded in the southeast parish for the entire period last year.
