Businessman charged in shooting death of cabbie he mistook for robber

ST MARY, Jamaica - A businessman has been charged in relation to the shooting death of a taxi operator he accused of attempting to rob his hardware store in Stewart Town, St Mary last month.

Selwin Johnson, 62, was charged late last week with the murder of 34-year-old Marlando Henry, a resident of Port Maria, St Mary.

Johnson was also slapped with two counts of shooting with intent arising from the same incident that occurred on January 15.

Reports are that Henry went to the hardware store to collect several items when Johnson accused him of being a robber.

The businessman then used his licensed firearm to allegedly shoot Henry several times, including in the back.

Sometime during the incident, it is also alleged that Johnson used his weapon to shoot at a motor car parked in front of his business establishment.

The driver of the vehicle sped away from the premises with a passenger, and both escaped unharmed.

The businessman had reportedly suspected them to also be robbers, police sources indicated.

Meanwhile, the police were summoned to the hardware where Henry was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Before his death days later, Henry gave a full statement to the police, explaining his side of the events on the day he was allegedly shot by the businessman.

Based on investigations, lawmen detained Johnson, who was subsequently charged last Thursday.