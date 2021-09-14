Businessman charged with breaching curfew, illegal possession of firearm

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A businessman who was caught breaching the curfew order has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in Comfort district, Williamsfield, in Manchester today.

Charged is 26-year-old Eric Pryce, otherwise called 'Daddy', of Gravel Lane in the community. He has also been charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Reports are that policemen were on operation in the community about 11:00 am, when Pryce, who was walking, was stopped, searched and the weapon, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds, was found in his possession.