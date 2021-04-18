Businessman charged with murder in son's shooting death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Half-Way-Tree Criminal Investigations Branch have laid murder charges against 64-year-old businessman Delton Knight in relation to the shooting death of his son at their business place on Gordon Town Road, Kingston 6 on Monday, April 12.

Reports from the police are that about 9:45 am, an argument developed between Knight, who is a licensed firearm holder, and his son 38-year-old Ruel Knight during which the accused brandished a firearm and fired shots, hitting Ruel in the chest then fled the scene.

He was subsequently accosted and questioned in the presence of his attorney and charged yesterday.

