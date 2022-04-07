Businessman escapes murder attempt in Mount Airy; suspect in hospital after mob attack

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – A man accused of attempted murder is now nursing serious injuries in hospital after he was collared and mauled by an angry mob in Mount Airy, St Andrew on Wednesday night.

The man is one of three men who allegedly attacked a popular businessman from the rural community as he drew down the shutters to his establishment.

Police report that the men held the business operator with a knife to his throat and informed him that he was about to meet his end. The victim managed to wriggle his way out of the grasp of his attackers and made an alarm, which stirred community members into action.

The police were summoned while a band of angry citizens searched for the attackers.

The men were held after they attempted to flee in a vehicle. The mob beat and chopped two of the three men, police report. One man was found bleeding profusely with chop wounds to his arms, back and head. Police ferried him to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was admitted and is being treated for his injuries. His condition is listed as critical.

Residents claim that the other two men managed to escape in the hilly terrain. It is believed that one of the attackers escaped serious injury after he plunged himself into a deep ravine to escape the frothing mob.

The car that was being driven by the accused attempted murderers was also burnt to a crisp by the angry mob.

Detectives from the St Andrew North Police Division are investigating the incident.