Businessman shot dead, woman wounded in May Pen

Businessman shot dead, woman wounded in May PenSaturday, February 19, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica - A businessman was killed and a woman injured in a gun attack in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday night.
Dead is Ian Ellington, otherwise called 'Toto British' of Hunt's Pen in May Pen. He is said to be in his late 30s.
Reports are that about 11:15 pm, residents of Palmetto Pen in May Pen heard gunfire coming from a section of the area and alerted the police.
Ellington's bullet-riddled body was later found in the front passenger seat of a motor car in the area.
A woman, who reportedly ran from the vehicle, was also found suffering from a bullet wound.
Both injured persons were assisted to the hospital where Ellington was pronounced dead. The woman was admitted for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
