Businessman shot dead in Mandeville

Businessman shot dead in MandevilleMonday, May 03, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are now probing the shooting death of a businessman on Caledonia Road in Mandeville.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, is said to have operated an air condition repair and car mart business.
According to the police, shortly after 1:00 pm, the businessman was standing at the entrance of a restaurant and bar on lower Caledonia Road when a gunman pounced and opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The gunman reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle.
The businessman was rushed to the nearby Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kasey Williams
