Businessman shot dead in Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica – Police are probing the shooting death of a businessman in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Orville Grant of Mansfield Way in Ocho Rios.

Grant, who was popularly known as 'Bash', owned a restaurant in the resort town, sources told Observer Online.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that bout 10:30 pm, Grant was standing along the roadway when he was pounced upon by an unknown assailant(s) who shot him several times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing at this time.