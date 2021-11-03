Businessman shot dead in Riverton Meadows

ST ANDREW, Jamaica - A businessman was shot and killed in the community of Riverton Meadows in St Andrew on Tuesday.

Dead is 64-year-old Norman Dunkley of Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that Dunkley, who reportedly operated a trucking company in Riverton Meadows, was walking in the community about 11:00 am when he was pounced upon by a gunman who shot him several times.

A licensed firearm holder who was in the vicinity challenged the gunman, however, he eventually fled the area.

Dunkley was later pronounced dead at hospital.

A motive for the murder has not been established.

The Hunt's Bay police are investigating.