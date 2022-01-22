Businessman shot dead in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A businessman is the latest victim of gun violence in Westmoreland after he was shot dead in Fullersfield in the parish on Friday.

He has been identified 22-year-old Everton Johnson.

According to reports, Johnson was at his business establishment when two men drove up on a motorcycle about 5:30 pm.

Further reports are that the men ordered cigarettes and while being served the items, they pulled firearms.

Johnson tried to flee from the armed men, but he was chased and shot several times in the upper body.

Residents who heard the gunshots alerted the police and they later found Johnson suffering from bullet wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.