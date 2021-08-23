Bustamante Children's Hospital, Nannyville Health Centre receive N95 respirators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bustamante Children's Hospital and the Nannyville Health Centre were beneficiaries of 1000 N95 respirators which were recently handed over to the Ministry of Health by the United Way of Jamaica and 3M for frontline workers who are working assiduously to ensure the safety and protection of all Jamaicans against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said N95 respirators and surgical masks are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

According to Parish Manager of the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department, Anthony Wood, the donated masks will be used in the intensive care units (ICU) and in the operating theatres, especially when they are intubating patients.

Wood added that “the masks will be useful not only for close contact instances within the hospital but will be integral when the health department is doing contact tracing and COVID-19 testing. We are looking forward for continued partnership as these are very necessary items for patient care”.

Meanwhile, Courtney Cephas, executive director for the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation at the Ministry of Health and Wellness said, “I am grateful for the partnership between 3M Jamaica and the United Way of Jamaica, which resulted in this donation. We appreciate the continued support of corporate entities such as 3M and non-profit entities like the United Way of Jamaica.”