Busy Signal, Kabaka Pyramid and Keznamdi feature on Rebelution new album

Top-selling American reggae band Rebelution has snagged the likes of Busy Signal, Kabaka Pyramid and Keznamdi for its latest album 'In the Moment'.

'In the Moment' was released last Friday via 87 Music/Easy Star Records.

The band collaborated with Busy on the track 'All or Nothing', while Keznamdi is featured on 'Places Unknown'. The track '2020 Vision' features Kabaka Pyramid.

Lead singer Eric Rachmany said that collaborating with the Jamaican artistes was a strategic move.

"Absolutely. First and foremost, we are huge fans of these artistes and really respect their work. We have always wanted to collaborate with them,” said Rachmany.

Jamaican artistes were featured on four of Rebelution's previous albums. 2012's 'Peace of Mind' saw Lutan Fyah collaborating on 'Good Vibes', while roots singer Don Carlos teamed with the group on 'Roots Reggae Music' for the 2014 album 'Count Me In'.

The Grammy nominated 2016 album 'Falling into Place' featured Protoje on 'Inhale Exhale'. Jamaican producers Winta James and Don Corleon worked on 2018's 'Free Rein'.