CAL looks to Middle East

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has announced that a new air services agreement between the country and Qatar is likely to be concluded soon.

Qatar is a nation located on the Persian Gulf. It is a Western Asian country that is one of the seven nations which make up the Arabian Peninsula.

The agreement was hammered out during a visit to Qatar by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley, who led a delegation to participate in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Rowley, in a press statement, indicated that the air services agreement was imminent, noting also that the meeting explored prospects for deepening the relationship between the two countries' carriers, especially in the areas of passenger and cargo operations.

The prime minister was accompanied by the chairman of Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL), S Ronnie Mohammed. While in Qatar, Mohammed held discussions with officials from Qatar Airways, including Esmir Ganic, head of aeropolitical and corporate affairs; Pablo Gonzalez Zamora, head of alliance and partnership; Haresh Sunderji Nanda, manager, corporate planning; and Dwayne Brian, senior manager aeropolitical and regulatory affairs.

Mohammed said in the Government statement: “I am delighted to be a part of this delegation in my capacity as chairman of Caribbean Airlines. The meetings held were productive, and the impending signing of an air services agreement will enhance the mutual interests of Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar. It increases the potential for Caribbean Airlines to expand its connectivity, offer greater choice to its customers, and increase trade and cargo movement for Trinidad and Tobago and the region.”

The chairman of Caribbean Airlines noted that Qatar Airways “serves all six continents, and is the world's fastest-growing airline, connecting more than 140 destinations globally”.

He said that Caribbean Airlines has a mandate to improve connectivity within and outside the region and that the talks with Qatar Airways are “well-aligned with Caribbean Airlines' theme of resetting expectations for 2022”.

It was noted that, as part of its strategic plan, Caribbean Airlines has a renewed focus on alliances to enable better connectivity for its customers.

“The airline enjoys the largest network in the region, which it continues to expand. It also holds interline agreements and has online interline booking capability with several airline partners,” the company release stated.

The airline indicated that the meetings with Qatar Airways were a welcome development as the airline seeks to offer more options for travel to and from the Caribbean.