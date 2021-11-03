CAL resumes services to Cuba

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines (CAL) on Wednesday announced the resumption of its services to Cuba that had been halted due to measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CAL said that the service will resume on December 14 and that it will operate a weekly, non-stop service each Tuesday between Trinidad and Havana, Cuba, with easy connections to other destinations.

“With safety protocols fully in place, the Caribbean Airlines teams are excited to restart commercial operations to Havana, for the first time since Trinidad and Tobago re-opened its borders in July. Now business, leisure and other travellers can easily connect to Cuba to enjoy all the country offers,” the airline said in a statement.

Cuba is the Caribbean's largest island and CAL said throughout the pandemic, the airline has worked in partnership with regional governments to provide charter services for groups of Cuban medical professionals travelling to support the Caribbean's management of the COVID-19 virus.

It said that last weekend, in collaboration with the Barbados government, CAL operated a special charter from Barbados, for a Cuban medical team that had completed its tour of duty on the island, adding that another charter transporting medical professionals will take place on November 10.