CARICHAM announces plans for meeting with Caribbean companies to mitigate effects of COVID-19 pandemic

FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (CMC)— The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) has announced plans for a meeting with Caribbean companies on Thursday as the regional private sector seeks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CARICHAM, chaired by Dr Thackway Driver, the chief executive officer of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, is a network of 21 Caribbean Chambers of Commerce with the aim to advocate and create enhanced value for members of the respective chambers.

It said the April 29 event will be held virtually and will involve companies from all sectors.

It said the event will also provide for the officials of these companies to be able to meet new partners and secure strategic alliances with suppliers, distributors, agents, investors, and clients from 21 Caribbean countries and territories.

“This Business to Business (B2B) session is a special event powered by the CARICHAM Network as part of the Rendez-vous de l'International 2021, an International Business Forum organised from April 6 to April 29, 2021,” it added.

CARICHAM said international trade has been deeply affected by the pandemic mainly due to the restrictive measures applied on ports and harbours aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“While movements of persons have slowed down, regular movements of goods between the Caribbean and other large markets like the United States of America and Europe have just restarted. Enhancing intra-regional trade is presented as a viable solution to revive Caribbean trade and overcome the challenges related to supply chains at the international level,” CARICHAM added.

It said that Les Rendez-vous de l'International was created by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Martinique (CCIM) to enhance regional and international cooperation in the private sector.