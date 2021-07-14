CARICOM should use 'moral argument' to help Haiti get COVID vaccines

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Saunders, says Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries could make a “moral argument” on behalf of Haiti to the countries producing the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines so as to help the French-speaking country develop a vaccination programme.

“Yes, CARICOM should be calling on countries that are hoarding vaccines and have them in stock like the United States and Canada and those in the European Union who were getting rid of Astra Zeneca to help Haiti.

“But as I said there is nothing we can do except to call for it because we are not vaccine producers and we ourselves are in a cue for vaccines. We can make a moral argument that something needs to be done with Haiti quickly, but that argument could be made about other countries in the Caribbean too,” Sir Ronald said on a television programme.

Haiti has recorded 471 deaths and 19, 220 positive cases of the virus since the first case was detected in March last year.

Sir Ronald told the TTT's NOW morning programme that Antigua and Barbuda may have to wait until next year in order to acquire vaccines manufactured by US pharmaceutical companies.

The vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer have received Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) and are being used across the US under its mass vaccination campaign.

Antigua and Barbuda, like many Caribbean countries, have received the AstraZeneca vaccines either through gifts from India and China or through the COVAX facility, which is s co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

The Antigua and Barbuda government has launched a nation-wide vaccination programme and is urging citizens to take the jab, even using incentives, such as land, in a bid to ensure that the island reaches herd immunity as quickly as possible.

But Sir Ronald told television viewers that acquiring US vaccines could be longer than previously anticipated.

“I know I've been negotiating with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on behalf of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in Washington, [and] I can tell you that they've made it clear to me that all the vaccines they've produced have been committed to the countries that have already The diplomat said that until the US vaccines become available for purchase, similar donations would have to suffice.

“We do have to look to China right now for vaccines. We have to hope as well that the Indian crisis alleviates somewhat, so that the Indian laboratories of AstraZeneca can start producing again. That gives us a further opportunity.

“In the meantime, what we are really doing is relying on (vaccine donations). We're relying on the United States to share its vaccines with us [and] we're also relying on Canada to do that, but we must remember that (hey) also have obligations to other countries that are asking for vaccines, too,” Sir Ronald said.

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded 42 deaths and 1, 266 positive cases of the virus since March last year.