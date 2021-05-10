CARIFTA called off

CARIFTA called offMonday, May 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- As expected, the 49th edition of the CARIFTA Games have been cancelled, the organisers, The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) announced on Monday.
A “non negotiable decision” by the hosts Bermuda to quarantine unvaccinated visitors for 14 days in keeping with their COVID-19 regulations was the main reason, a press release said.
The championships that were set for August 13-15, were twice postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set for Easter weekend 2020, but was postponed until July this year before it was further pushed back to August.
The NACAC release said the “14-day quarantine for unvaccinated visitors is non-negotiable, making it highly impractical for there to be an Under-17 category as is the norm and for NACAC to stage the region's premier junior track and field meet.”
The release stated further, “The NACAC Council regrets the decision to cancel Carifta 2021. For the second year running, young, hard-working athletes have been denied the opportunity to represent their respective territories at the world's premier junior track and field competition.”
PAUL A REID
