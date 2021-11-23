CARPHA signs MoU with British based Global Vector Hub

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British-based Global Vector Hub (GVH) establishing a framework for future collaborations in the field of vector-borne diseases and capacity-building in the Caribbean and surrounding regions.

CARPHA's executive director Dr Joy St John and GVH's director, Professor James Loga, signed the MoU virtually on Monday.

Noting that vector-borne diseases continue to affect CARPHA member states, Dr St John said: “This partnership with Global Vector Hub and its global network will significantly increase the resources available to member states, to create more resilient health surveillance systems through improved evidence-based Integrated Vector Management solutions.”

CARPHA said that given the strong overlap in the aims of building capacities in the field of vector control and surveillance, CARPHA and the GVH will share resources and network connections to facilitate an improved exchange of information on vector control.

“We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with CARPHA and contribute to building capacity in vector control in the region”, said Professor James Logan of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who is also the chief executive officer of Arctech Innovation.

“The Caribbean region faces a heavy burden from vector-borne diseases, especially arboviral diseases transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever, and under a changing climate, these threats will further increase. It is therefore vital to improve preparedness against future disease outbreaks,” he added.

As part of the MoU, relevant resources and training materials will be accessible to CARPHA member states via the GVH platform such as guidelines for clinical trials, World Health Organization recommendations, US Centre for Disease Control recommendations, standard operating procedures, laboratory, and field study tutorials, and GCP/GLP-compliant data forms.

Additionally, CARPHA member states and CariVecNet communities will benefit from educational or continuing education development opportunities that are available through the GVH platform and/or other networks.